Friendly rivals race to finish line at Antrim Olympics

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Under the stadium lights at Donald T. Fioretti Field, local students from six schools were running as if they were the next Usain Bolt or Justin Gatlin.

The annual Antrim Olympics brings together students from Antrim and St. Peter School, in Point Pleasant Beach, Lavallette and Bay Head elementary schools, Brielle Elementary and St. Catharine School in Spring Lake, for a friendly dose of competition and community.

“I think you see how many parents show up and grandparents. It really is a family reunion atmosphere, people just remembering doing it as kids, coming year after year,” said Point Pleasant Beach Superintendent of Schools William Smith.

Bleachers were packed and the crowd was roaring when races kicked off.

Family members were cheering on their favorite runners and the school’s teams were coaching their teammates from the football field inside the track.

Students were divided into third and fourth, fifth and sixth and seventh and eighth grade divisions.

Participants competed in the 1600 meter, 800 meter, 400 meter, 200 meter, 100 meter, 75 meter and 50 meter races.

There were also 4 x 100 meter and 4 x 200 meter relays along with long jumping at the event.

According to school administrators, the fun wasn’t just contained to the Antrim students and has become a tradition the neighboring towns also adopted.

Peter Morris, Lavallette and Bay Head superintendent, said, “We’re very lucky to have all small schools on the shore come together. It’s a great night, one of the best nights of the year. Kids have fun, it’s a great experience and we’re very lucky to be a part of it.”

