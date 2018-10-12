Deadline looms for marijuana dispensary

Brick Township — The board of adjustment reserved decision on a proposed medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation center Wednesday, after a tense three-hour hearing.

The 48,000 square-foot facility, proposed by the Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Care [JSTHC] for Adamston Road, would need the board’s approval by Nov. 30, if it receives one of two regional licenses that are expected to be awarded by the state health department.

At an Oct. 10 special meeting, the board heard from two witnesses for JSTHC, as well as from residents opposed to the dispensary, and marijuana advocates, who alternately responded with cheers and insults to contending arguments.

Opponents peppered the applicants with pointed questions.

“Why didn’t you use the Pathmark site?” said Max Flores, who questioned why the dispensary had to be built in the residential neighborhood where he lives, rather than in a commercial area.

“Do you know that there are kids right across from the establishment?”

Anne Davis, the co-owner of JSTHC, answered by saying that it would be unwise to build in a transient area, were pedestrians and cars would pass by constantly. She said she had heard that children lived opposite the site, but did not know how many.

“How is this going to improve the quality of life for my 5 and 6-year-old boys that live and play 150 feet from the proposed location,” asked William Truex, who added that his children’s bus stop was also near the property.

Ms. Davis responded that the security planned for the proposed dispensary would make the community safer.

“I would say that our security would probably make a greater impact on a safer community than you have right now, with the existing bank and the robberies and no security,” she said.

“I have no doubt it will be a safer environment.”

