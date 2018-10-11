Howell signs agreement to share bus depot with Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP – The Howell Board of Education has approved a shared-services agreement to provide parking for 60 Wall school buses next year.

The Howell school board voted in favor of the shared-services resolution at its Oct. 3 meeting, board Vice President Mark A. Bonjavanni confirmed.

The Wall school board had approved the pact at its Sept. 25 meeting.

The Wall school buses would park in the existing Howell Township School District bus yard, a 7-acre parcel at 280 Old Tavern Road, situated behind the Howell police and public works departments. The agreement also calls for locating a Wall transportation office and drivers’ parking lot there.