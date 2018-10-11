Groundbreaking ceremony held for SLHES addition

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Ground was broken at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School on Oct. 5, for the $10.4 million addition and renovation approved in a January referendum.

The ceremony was attended by community members including Superintendent John Spalthoff, Chief of Police Ed Gunnell, members of the board of education as well as members from the construction company, M and M Construction, New Road Construction and Spiezle Architecture.

“It was great to see members of the community come out and show their support for the project. I think everyone’s excited to see the project get started,” Mr. Spalthoff said on Tuesday.

The project was approved by a 560 to 381 vote in January, with less than a quarter of school district voters participating in the referendum.

The extended construction project includes two new classrooms, a new security vestibule, renovations to the roofing and HVAC systems, enhanced security systems, new lighting in the building and other necessary renovations.

Mr. Spalthoff said he is excited to see the improvements finally get underway. Construction on the south side of the school has began on an addition of two classrooms, an art room and a science room.

