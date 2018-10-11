Bradley Beach PTO annual gift auction set for Oct. 19

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Parent Teacher Organization [PTO] will hold its annual gift auction on Friday, Oct. 19, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at The Columns in Avon-By-The-Sea.

The event is for adults only and admission is $35 in advance, with a $40 charge at the door. A ticket is good for one entry to The Columns and dinner in a buffet style. The Columns will also offer a cash bar.

According to Seham Nesheiwat, a PTO member who has organized the event, anyone can attend. She said you don’t have to be a part of Bradley Beach Elementary School [BBES] or have a child in the school. She said the PTO tries to get as many people as they can out to the event.

The goal of the night is to raise funds for new technologies, supplies and programs for BBES.

“We try to support each classroom with a whiteboard, Chromebooks and things like that the school can’t afford to buy,” said Ms. Nesheiwat.

