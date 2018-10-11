Belmar Kite Festival returns for fifth year in the sky

BELMAR — The skies over the Second and Third avenue beaches will be filled with color on Sunday, during the fifth annual Belmar Kite Festival.

The free event, hosted by the Belmar Business Partnership [BBP], will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In attendance again this year will be the South Jersey Kite Flyers, “a local kite club based in Southern New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania and Northern Delaware,” according to the club’s website.

Members bring their fantastic and whimsical kites to the event, which last year included a pig, a manta ray, a pterodactyl, a gecko and two dragons.

Mr. Marchese said that along with the kites on show, families are able to bring and fly their own kites. There will also be kites for sale, he said, if a family doesn’t have one of its own.

