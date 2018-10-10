Maude H. Ogden

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
19 views

Maude H. Ogden, 93, of Wall, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

Mrs. Ogden was born in Jersey City to the late John D. and Blanche Kennelly. She was raised in Jersey City, and in her earlier years, worked as a receptionist for Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Maude married Alan in 1951 and his career