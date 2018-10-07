Boro falls to Raritan on final play

POINT BORO – The Point Boro football team went for it all in its 21-20 loss to Raritan at Al Saner Field on Friday, Oct. 5.

On Raritan’s 20 yard-line with two seconds left on the clock, senior quarterback Garrett Romer connected with senior wideout Ryan Visco, who handed the ball off to senior slotback Kyle Komanitsky at the 13-yard line. With the defensive backs caught off guard, Komanitsky ran into the end zone to put the Panthers within one.

Head coach Brian Staub decided to go for it, sending Romer up the middle for the two-point conversion. The officials ruled Romer’s knee had gone down before crossing the plane, giving Boro its third loss of the year.

It marked the second-straight game where Boro lost on the final play of the game.

Visco ended with a big night, earning a 83-yard touchdown reception from senior slotback Christian Aurin, Visco’s first of the season. Romer finished a perfect 2-2 through the air for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Romer had 53 yards and one touchdown off 16 carries on the ground. Senior A back Bobby Cooper led the team in rushing with 19 carries for 86 yards. Komanitsky had seven rushes for 60 yards.

Raritan made Boro’s defense grind all night, mostly running the ball with junior quarterback Steve Caponi and senior running back Philip Buccine. Buccine ran 88 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown, while Caponi ran 115 yards off 18 carries.

The Panthers fall to 2-3, ranking fourth in the Liberty division.