Warriors crush Colts Neck 41-6 at home

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan football team made no doubt about its supremacy in the Liberty Division with a 41-6 victory against Colts Neck on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The win against the Cougars locked up the Liberty Division title for Manasquan with a perfect mark of 4-0 in division play. The Warriors won every division game by double-digit margins.

Dylan D’Anton set the tone on the defensive side of the ball with two sacks in the first half and Canyon Birch scored on the Warriors’ second play from scrimmage to give Manasquan an early lead it would never relinquish.

Quarterback Ryan O’Leary was a very efficient 6-for-8 for the Warriors passing the football including a touchdown, while Rashid Tuddles also added a touchdown for Manasquan.

Birch and Tuddles combined to rush for over 230 yards for the Warriors and four touchdowns.

The Warriors will get their biggest regular season test next week when they travel to Mater Dei to face the undefeated Seraphs on Saturday.

