Memorial football tops Middletown North for two straight wins

MIDDLETOWN – It is two straight division wins in a row for Brick Memorial football as they topped Middletown North on the road Friiday night, 42-21.

The Mustangs were the first to score, with Jeff Lavarin crossing the plane in the first half off a 20-yard run, 7-0.

The Mustangs went on to score two more touchdowns before the half and capped off the game with a few more touchdown runs including senior quarterback Tyler Sindel for a 50-yard run and Anthony Albanese scoring off a 40-yard run following a pitch.

Memorial returns home after a two-week road schedule as they host Manalapan on DiFabio Field at 7 p.m.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.