Defense not enough for Brick to top Rumson

BRICK – Shutting out the Rumson-Fair Haven offense in the second half was still not enough for the Brick Township football team to at least share a portion of the Colonial Division title Friday night as the Dragons fell to the Bulldogs, 13-0.

Rumson scored two touchdowns, through the air, in the first half but the Brick defense did their job blocking an extra point and a field goal attempt and also intercepted two passes thanks to Jimmy Leblo and Shane Williams.

According to Dragons head coach Len Zdanowicz, starting quarterback Jimmy Leblo only played receiver and defensive back, leading junior Anthony Prato to take the snaps.

Williams had a breakout game for the Dragons with multiple catches for big yards, including a 41-yard, one-handed grab for a touchdown that was ultimately called back after a Brick penalty.

Cole Groschel was injured in the Dragons final division matchup this season, finishing the second half of the game on the sideline in a boot after putting a full effort in on the field to finish the first half.

The Dragons plan to return to Keller Memorial Field next weekend as they host Lacey Township for the Homecoming game at 7 p.m.

