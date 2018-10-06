Wall stays hot on the gridiron, beating Southern Regional

WALL — The Wall football team stayed hot on Friday night with a 49-21 drubbing of Southern Regional. The win improved the Knights’ record to 4-1 on the season.

Dylan Richey had a career game, throwing for three touchdown passes and rushing for three as well. The senior quarterback accounted for all six total touchdowns.

Mike Galos, Ted Sharkey and Casey Larkin all caught touchdowns, while Larkin also rushed for a score.

The Wall defense was once again strong, forcing three turnovers, all interceptions.

Larkin grabbed two of the picks, while Dale McNally also snagged an interception.

Wall will be tested this upcoming Friday in a marquee matchup against No. 4 Long Branch.