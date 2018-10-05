Rt. 35 project could impact traffic for upcoming events

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — With an influx of 20,000 people expected to participate in a walk in the borough later this month, officials are concerned the impact on traffic will be compounded by a state project involving lane closures on Route 35.

Point Pleasant Beach Chief of Police Joseph Michigan said Wednesday he is concerned about the traffic that will build up due to the closure of one of the northbound lanes on Route 35 on the Veterans of All Wars Memorial Bridge.

The state roadway will be the main egress out of the borough after the upcoming Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Sunday, Oct. 21.

“We’ve got 20,000 people coming for the breast cancer walk and it’s tough as it is with the two lanes open and now it’ll be down to one and NJDOT [the NJ Department of Transportation] said there’s no way they can reopen it,” the chief said.

The state began the project in Brielle last month, but the effects are also being felt in Point Pleasant Beach. On Sept. 21, the NJDOT closed one lane on Route 35 in each direction and the lane closures extend to the Veterans of All Wars drawbridge over Manasquan River.

Chief Michigan said, “The walk starts and finishes at Little Silver Lake and a lot of traffic travels up Arnold Avenue and Broadway, which will back up those streets because of the delays we’ll see on Route 35.”

The state highway repairs are expected to continue into the summer of 2019, according to an NJDOT spokesman, which would heavily impact traffic coming into the borough during peak season.

