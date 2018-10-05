MENU
MENU
E-Editions
The Coast Star e-Edition
The Ocean Star e-Edition
Body Issue special section
Special Sections (Recent)
"Getting Around" Our New e-Editions
Archives
The Coast Star, 2003 to present
The Ocean Star, 2003 to present
Historical (1899 to 2002)
Reprints
Classifieds
This Week (Coast Star Subscribers)
This Week (Ocean Star Subscribers)
Place A Classified Ad/Front Page Reader
Obits
This Week (Updated Daily)
Prior Weeks (Coast Star Subscribers)
Prior Weeks (Ocean Star Subscribers)
Place An Obituary
Events
Event Listings
Post Your Event
Photos
Submit News
Local News & Sports
Letters To The Editor
Press Releases
Community Events
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Traveling With The “Stars”
Anniversaries
Births
Graduations/Dean's List
Engagements
Weddings
100th Birthday
Novenas
Birthday/"Lordy, Lordy" Ads
Night & Day
Latest Issue
Advertiser Rates & Info
About Night & Day Magazine
Search
MENU
MENU
Live WebCam
Newsstand Locator
Business Finder
Contact Us
Advertise
About Us
Jobs @ SNG
Renewals
Subscribe!
Subscribe To The Coast Star
Subscribe To The Ocean Star
Give The Coast Star (Subcribers)
Give The Coast Star (non-subscribers)
Give The Ocean Star (Subscribers)
Give The Ocean Star (non-subscribers)
Subscriber Services
My Account
Address Change (Permanent)
Going on Vacation?
Give A Coast Star Subscription
Give An Ocean Star Subscription
Log In
Log Out
Star News Group
MENU
MENU
E-Editions
The Coast Star e-Edition
The Ocean Star e-Edition
Body Issue special section
Special Sections (Recent)
"Getting Around" Our New e-Editions
Archives
The Coast Star, 2003 to present
The Ocean Star, 2003 to present
Historical (1899 to 2002)
Reprints
Classifieds
This Week (Coast Star Subscribers)
This Week (Ocean Star Subscribers)
Place A Classified Ad/Front Page Reader
Obits
This Week (Updated Daily)
Prior Weeks (Coast Star Subscribers)
Prior Weeks (Ocean Star Subscribers)
Place An Obituary
Events
Event Listings
Post Your Event
Photos
Submit News
Local News & Sports
Letters To The Editor
Press Releases
Community Events
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Traveling With The “Stars”
Anniversaries
Births
Graduations/Dean's List
Engagements
Weddings
100th Birthday
Novenas
Birthday/"Lordy, Lordy" Ads
Night & Day
Latest Issue
Advertiser Rates & Info
About Night & Day Magazine
Home
e-Edition
e-Edition (The Coast Star)
- Advertisement -
Night & Day Magazine | Oct. 4, 2018
Privacy Policy
Visitor Agreement
Contact Us
© 2017 Star News Group. All rights reserved.