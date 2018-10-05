Former Wall BOE president struck by car in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — A Wall Township woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing South Street on Thursday morning.

Eva Applegate, 80, of Racquet Road, was transported by the Manasquan First Aid Squad to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was reported to be in critical condition, Police Chief Michael Bauer said Friday morning.

Mrs. Applegate was elected to the Wall Township Board of Education in 1986 and served for 27 years, including as president for many years. The Eva Applegate Theater at Wall High School, is named in her honor.

“We all have her in our thoughts,” said Cheryl Dyer, superintendent of Wall schools. “The district is in shock and we hope she has a speedy recovery,”

Chief Bauer said Mrs. Applegate apparently was in the crosswalk on South Street and Main Street, attempting to cross in a westerly direction when she was struck. Police received the call at 11:29 a.m.

The motorist, Shirley Hurley, 70, of Sea Girt Avenue in Manasquan, was driving a 2007 Toyota and had stopped at the stop sign on Broad Street before turning right onto Main Street. Ms. Hurley waited for traffic heading east on Main Street to clear before attempting to turn left onto South Street, where her vehicle struck Mrs. Applegate, Chief Bauer said. Ms. Hurley remained at the scene as first responders arrived, he said.

The accident remains under investigation by Ptl. Robert Wagner and Sgt. Keith Stopera. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call the police department at 732-223-1000.

