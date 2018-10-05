Boro girls win fourth-straight division title

LAKEWOOD — Junior Molly Kate Sabia [18:58], Sarah Kimak [19:56] and freshman Kiera Munyan [20:43] placed first, second and third to help the Point Boro girls cross country team win its fourth-straight B South title at Ocean County Park [OCP] in Lakewood on Tuesday.

The Panthers defeated Jackson Liberty 20-38 and Barnegat 15-50.

Sabia jumped to the lead right off the gun and Kimak established the two spot not too far behind. Munyan fought for third with Barnegat’s Lillian Sarno [20:52], with the rest of the Boro runners working their way up.

“This means I have been really fortunate to work with some really talented runners and really hard working girls, it’s a tribute to them,” head coach Billy Kostenko said.

“I am just really fortunate.”

Boro’s top three runners secured six points, one more point than Jackson Liberty’s first finisher, Samantha Corallo [21:47], who placed fifth. Sophomore Painton Langan [21:57] sealed the win for the Panthers, fighting against a group of six runners for most of the race.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.