Boro boys continue legacy with B South title

LAKEWOOD — The Point Boro boys cross country team captured its eighth-straight B South title by edging out Jackson Liberty, 28-29 at Ocean County Park in Lakewood on Tuesday.

The Panthers also defeated the Barnegat Bengals 18-37, making it 54-straight team meet victories for the program.

“I think it shows we are a healthy program and the kids honestly respect the past,” head coach Kevin Conheeney said. “They know they are a part of this legacy going forward and hopefully pass the baton on to the next generation that comes around.”

With the win going to the team with the lowest score, Devin Hart did his part by receiving one point with a first-place finish [15:56]. The Lions made up a lot of ground, finishing in second, third and fourth.

The pressure then fell on junior Paul DeJacimo, sophomore Nick Minervini, senior Luke Dragon and freshman Casey Brown [18:01]. DeJacimo placed fifth [17:24], while Minervini [17:43] and Dragon finished seventh [17:45] and eighth behind a Barnegat runner.

Brown sealed the win by placing 10th, finishing six spots in front of Liberty’s fifth runner. “It is a score most coaches don’t ever want to have to consider, but a 28-29 victory is still a victory,” Conheeney said.

“I knew it was going to be close, but having Luke in the lineup was big, Minervini ran tremendously and Brown ran tremendous.”

