Spring Lake Heights enjoys showing its true colors

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The third annual Heights Day on Saturday — featuring its first-ever Color Run — was a resounding success as residents flocked to Spring Lake Heights Elementary School for a sunny day of games, food and crafts.

The event was a joint project between the Spring Lake Heights Parent Teacher Association [PTA] and the Educational Foundation, in an effort to raise money for the school’s Courtyard Initiative, which hopes to redevelop the current courtyard into an outdoor learning environment for students.

According to Educational Foundation member Melanie Knobel, the first Heights Day Color Run had over 125 participants. With the protection of sunglasses and handkerchiefs across their faces, they ran through a gauntlet of color stations, each blasting a shower of tinted powder that transformed the runners’ white t-shirts into abstract works of art.

“We definitely want to do the Color Run again next year,” Ms. Knobel said. “I think everyone just had a great time doing it,” she said.

The run was far from the only participatory activity, however. There were also a series of North vs. South adult competitions, which included a Dads basketball game and an ultimate frisbee game.

