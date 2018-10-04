Sea Girt BOE will seek new member following resignation

SEA GIRT — The resignation of Sea Girt Board of Education member Patti Mele was announced at the board’s Sept. 27 meeting.

According to board President Colleen Prior, the board is currently seeking a candidate to replace Ms. Mele, who is moving out of town.

A new board member is to be chosen by Oct. 17, Superintendent and Principal Rick Papera added. Ms. Mele’s term runs through Dec. 31, 2018. The new member chosen by Oct. 17 will serve the remainder of Ms. Mele’s term.

“The remaining members will – by majority vote – select an individual to fill the vacant position until the next annual school election which is scheduled for Nov. 6. The individual elected in November is sworn in in January,” a school press release states.

Candidates for the position will make public statements at the Oct. 25 board meeting in the library, according to the press release.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.