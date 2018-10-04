Preservation Alliance celebrates milestones in organization

SPRING LAKE — It was a night of celebration for attendees at the 2018 Preservation Awards at the Spring Lake Memorial Community House on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Not only did the Preservation Alliance of Spring Lake celebrate its 20-year anniversary, but also the title as the 2018 winner of the M. Claire French Award for Leadership in Historic Preservation by Monmouth County.

Much of the celebration centered around awards presented to borough members. This includes: Karen and David Peetz, of Brighton Avenue; Joe and Leslie Barmakian, of St. Clair Avenue; Bruce and Sherry Berman, of Atlantic Avenue; Brendan and Beth Judge, of Brighton Avenue; Genevieve and Matthew Mallgrave, of Mercer Avenue; and Patricia Florio, the recipient of the Leadership Achievement Award.

Ms. Florio is the founder and first president of the Preservation Alliance. She graduated from Barnard College, New York, and earned her master’s degree in historic preservation from Columbia University School of Architecture, also in New York.

