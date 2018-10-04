Kids Fishing Derby reels in fun for Wall youngsters

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Kids Fishing Derby returned on Sept. 29 after an eight-year hiatus.

More than 100 participants turned out for the event, which was organized by Tom Grasso and the Wall Township Recreation Department with logistical help from the township’s police and fire departments.

Mr. Grasso, who has been running fishing derbies for 40 years, said parents were equally appreciative.

“It’s a great event for the kids;the kids love it,” he said. “I got adults that come up to me and say, ‘Hey you taught me how to fish 40 years ago and now you’re teaching my kids.’”

Before the tournament, the pond was stocked with bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow perch and channel catfish.

Winners were divided into three age categories with trophies awarded for the longest fish caught as well as the most fish caught.

