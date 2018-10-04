Fall Fish Fry serves up a feast for the community Oct. 12

BRADLEY BEACH — Eat all the fried fish you like while supporting the Bradley Beach Fire Department during the annual Fall Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 12.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Bradley Beach Firehouse banquet hall at 815 Main St. behind the municipal lot.

Leroy Christensen helps organize the Fish Fry along with his three sons, Capt. Scott Christensen and John and Mark Christensen. The family, along with members of the fire department, are preparing for the event.

He said the night is a lot of work, but meeting all the people that come out to support the fire department and enjoy the meal, makes the night very rewarding.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for senior citizens and $10 for children under 12 years old, and include an all-you-can-eat menu featuring fish, coleslaw, french fries and dessert.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.