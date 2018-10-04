Atlantic Frightlands

78 First Ave., Atlantic Highlands, 818-694-1732

Visit the town’s well-known paranormal hotspots and relive their notorious scenes of mayhem.

BANE Haunted Attraction

609 W Mount Pleasant Ave.,

Livingston, 973-369-7677,

banehauntedhouse.com

Experience an Interactive haunted house with over 100 live actors in a 40,000 square-foot building.

BloodShed Farms Fear Fest

2919 Route 206, Columbus,

609-251-6707,

bloodshedfarmsfearfest.com

The home of four attractions: Hellsgate Asylum – mental institution modeled after the 1950s, Trail of Terror – a 1/2 mile corn trail walk, Clown-o-Phobia, The Last Ride haunted hayride, The Blood Shed, The Camper Escape Room and more.

Brighton Asylum

2 Brighton Avenue, Passaic,

201-716-2827, brightonasylum.com

Interactive haunted houses with multiple attractions. The Bleeding Grounds – journey through the staff quarters of the asylum and Bleeding Grounds Extended Stay – special version only offered Nov. 2, Slasher Thursdays – special haunted house event, Blackout Night – on Nov. 3 experience Brighton Asylum, The Tunnel and The Bleeding Grounds in near darkness.

Brighton Asylum: The Tunnel

2 Brighton Avenue, Passaic,

201-716-2827, brightonasylum.com

Brighton Asylum’s 75-year-old service elevators will descend visitors to the tunnel system that once allowed staff to move beneath the grounds without being detected.

Brookdale Haunted Theater

765 Newman Springs Road,

Lincroft, 732-224-2411

Brookdale Performing Arts Center presents Haunted Theater, which is built and run by more than 100 Brookdale students, staff, faculty, alumni and community members. New for 2018 is Aftermath – a 20-minute walk through a maze haunted by creatures and more.

C. Casola Farms Haunted Attractions

131 Route 79 South, Marlboro,

732-946-8885, hauntedcasola.com

Five terrifying attractions: Haunted Hayride of Terror, 3-D Haunted Barn, The Haunted Wooded Trail, The Living Maze and Marlboro Zombie Breakout, all in one location.

Camden County 4-H Haunting

508 Lakewood Road, Blackwood,

856-216-7130

Experience a haunted walk through Lakeland.

Cornfield of Terror

723 W. Herschel St., Egg Harbor City,

609-593-6180, cornfieldofterror.com

Walk the dark cornfield’s path as the demented creatures of the Cornfield of Terror haunt you down.

Corrado’s Hayride of Horrors & Haunted House

671 Mt. Bethel Road, Hackettstown,

973-942-4448 or 908-637-4644,

hayrideofhorrors.com

A 45-minute hayride through the woods will include a cemetery of the walking dead and a snack with wicked witches.

Dracula’s Domain

569 Monmouth Road, Jackson,

732-928-0393, draculasdomain.com

Haunted hayride that runs continuously through 66 haunted acres of the Pine Barrens followed by a walk through the Psycho Path as well as The Dead End Corn Maze.

Farm of Horrors

1051 Route 523, Flemington,

908-782-2705, farmofhorrors.com

Four horrifying attractions: Hayride of Horror, Trail of Terror, Massacre Maize and Carnevil of Chaos.

Fear in the Forest 2018: Oct. 19 & 20

182 City Line Road, Pemberton,

fearintheforest.weebly.com

Stay with your group as you make your way along trails that lead through hundreds of trees and real swamps.

Field of Terror Haunted House & Hayride

831 Windsor Perrineville Road, East Windsor, 609-758-7817, fieldofterror.com

Home to New Jersey’s largest haunted attraction farm, over 120 acres of preserved farmland give way to the Haunted Hayride to Terror Town, Killer Kornfield, and two walk-through attractions, The Unknown Barn and House of Insanity.

Haunted Allaire! Haunted Hayrides & Village

The Historic Village at Allaire,

4263 Atlantic Ave., Wall Township,

732-919-3500, allairevillage.org

Haunted hayride and haunted village in which you can visit with legendary spirits, ghosts, ghouls and monsters.

Haunted Orchards

at Demarest Farm

244 Wierimus Rd., Hillsdale,

201-666-0472,

hauntedorchardsfarm.com

After 132 years, the evil spirits of Demarest Farm have awoken. Experience the haunted farm featuring a spooky hayride and a bone chilling series of Haunted Houses where you will be transported deep into the orchard to visit the forgotten graveyard nestled within the apple trees.

13th Hour Haunted House

105 West Dewey Ave., Wharton,

862-244-4454, 13thhour.com

Main haunted house, Two Floors of Fear and new haunted house, The Dark Side of the Hayden House, a dark maze you will go through in the complete dark, no flashlights or cellphone light permitted.

House Of Horrors Presents

New Jersey – Face Your Nightmares

645 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick,

732-398-5261, houseofhorrorsnj.com

Newly redesigned Haunted House featuring “Face Your Nightmares” and Haunted Hayride Tractor.

Jefferson Township Haunted House

81 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong,

973-663-8404

Annual community-run Halloween event that began in 1988 returns for two nights only, Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21.

Night of Horror at V&V Adventure Farm

1339 Old Indian Mills Road, Shamong, 609-801-2495, vvadventurefarm.com

Night of Horror’s four nighttime attractions include The Jersey Devil Haunt – walk through trail with 10-foot corn stalks, Zombie Invasion Shootout Hayride for the haunt seekers and a Flashlight Corn Maze and Hayride, S’mores and more for the non-haunt seekers.

Night Of Terror at Creamy Acres

448 Lincoln Mill Road, Mullica Hill, 856-223-1669, nightofterror.com

Six haunted attractions: The Harvest, Slaughter Cave, Dark Dreams, Haunted Corn Field Maze, Ride of Terror haunted hayride and a Haunted Paintball Ride.

Nightmare At Gravity Hill – Cicconi Farms

1005 Farmingdale Road, Jackson, 732-703-4198,

nightmareatgravityhill.com

The abandoned ghost town of Gravity Hill features over five acres with 35 minutes of spine-chilling walkable haunted trails and creepy themed adventures.

Oasis Island of Terror – The Destination to Fear

3 Circle Drive, Robbinsville,

609-259-7300,

oasisislandofterror.com

One-and-a-half mile walk-through haunted trail and new for 2018: “Sawmill” Escape Room – Escape The Mill.

Scare Farm at Norz Hill Farm

120 South Branch Road, Hillsborough, 908-371-COWS, scarefarm.com

Three terrifying attractions: Creepy Hollow and Paranoia are both walk-through haunted corn trails and The Slay Ride, a haunted hayride.

Scary Rotten Farms

151 Brick Blvd., Brick Township,

732-477-0606,

scaryrottenfarms.com

Scary Rotten Farms features three terrifying haunts, Sinister Sneed’s Chaotic Carnival of Chaos, Blackened: The Plague and Twisted Tales.

The Dark Carnival

Blackbeard’s Grave, 136 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville, 732-599-5147, darkcarnivalhauntedhouse.com

The Dark Carnival – circus themed haunted attraction where guests travel through over 1,500 feet of swirling maze, The Meat Grinder where you enter the frozen lair of the Pig Man, Night Terrors where you travel through darkened hallways and The Sanitarium where you will see if you have what it takes to survive.

The Red Mill Haunted Village

56 Main St., Clinton, 908-735-4101, redmillhauntedvillage.org

The Mill is transformed into three stories of twists and turns in which you will never know what kinds of ghouls and zombies you’ll encounter with your next step.