hen Patty Caneda opened up a little gourmet empanada shop in Toms River in 2014, she had no idea it would take her to where she is today: wholesaling empanadas and opening up a restaurant just a block away from where it all started.

CANEDA’S JOURNEY

Caneda’s: An Empanada Experience consists of a Cuban and American gourmet fusion theme and at its inception they were doing about 20 to 25 different types of empanadas from savory to sweet, according to Caneda.

“So people just really embraced it and they really fell in love with the little concept and I ended up partnering with an investment group that ended up being great friends as well and we thought let’s take this to the next level,” shared Caneda.

In 2016 she questioned what she wanted to do with the empanadas as she was wholesaling them to hospitals and pharmaceutical companies with corporate kitchens purchasing and mass producing the empanadas.

“So we thought well the next thing would be to put them in the airports so that’s the plan, said Caneda. And we learned about this building being up for sale and we thought well this would be a great little branding tool to kind of see what kind of a mark we can make in the industry.”

“So really honestly it was born from a whim conversation at a diner and turned into let’s go buy the building and then we did and then it was like okay well I guess we’re doing this,” she added.

After Caneda’s partner purchased the Toms River building at 781 Fischer Blvd. in 2016, renovations were quickly underway. Upon stepping inside the building it’s clearly evident that Caneda put her whole heart and soul into this project.

She explained that they worked with a design group to help with the layout, but once that layout was final everything else truly came from her thoughts and inspirations and even Pinterest at times.

Restaurant Equipment Club was also a key player in this project, helping Caneda’s vision become a reality.

CANEDA’S WHITE ROOSTER

While Caneda’s: An Empanada Experience remains the moniker for the empanada shop and the trading name, with the new restaurant they do business as White Rooster.

“And white roosters are just lucky,” explained Caneda. In Cuban culture white is a color of clarity and grace and even for funerals.

“I was always told to wear white to funerals because it brings spiritual openness to the person who passed so white is an important color in our culture.”

White Rooster opened to the public at the end of August and serves the community both lunch and dinner and even brunch on the weekends. In this first month of business the community seems to be embracing this Cuban restaurant just as they embraced the empanada shop years prior.

From the moment you enter White Rooster until the moment you leave, the restaurant was designed for an ultimate experience. The outside patio is set up for extra space for patrons to sit and enjoy while either waiting for a table or extending their stay at the establishment.

“ … I just want everyone to know that when they come here they have access to that patio too,” said Caneda. “I love when they utilize the whole space.”

“They’re not confined to standing by the door waiting for their table. Relax, will bring them their wine out there and make it a really comfortable experience.”

On Saturday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. there is a cigar roller from Senor Juan’s on the patio to enhance the guests experience. The restaurant is BYOB, but offers a menu of mocktails for guests to bring their own spirit for the drinks.

“We’ve been blessed with reservations every weekend so far and I mean I would like to see brunch turn into that as well and we do private parties and the cigar roller will be here until the weather stops allowing that,” she shared.

Adding brunch into the mix was something of utmost importance to Caneda as she felt it was something Ocean County needed.

“ … We travel to Monmouth County for brunch and I think it’s time for us to kind of give back to the community and give them something special and I thought most fine dining establishments open up at that 4, 5 o’clock window,” she said.

THE MENU

Caneda’s White Rooster offers the Toms River community, the first Cuban dining experience in their town with a one of a kind experience from the collaboration and creation of Caneda and Jeremy Grunin.

In addition to the menus traditional Cuban dishes for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, the establishment also boasts a custom Tapas/Coffee Bar and Family Style Paella Sundays.

“The menu is really just a lot of the comfort foods that I grew up eating,” shared Caneda. “The process of how they’re all prepared is very similar. Everything is kind of slow roasted, slow cooked and everything is accompanied by rice and beans, yuka, really just down home Cuban stuff.”

“I mean it’s plated beautifully and I think the difference is we don’t have a microwave, we don’t have a walk in freezer, we get multiple food deliveries during the week to cater to the freshness. Even the kids chicken fingers are hand battered.”

The Tapas Menu is available at all times and offered at both the bar and tables. According to Caneda, this menu was born from the idea that if they were going to have a coffee bar, they might as well offer guests something to nibble on.

The lunch menu includes dishes such as empanada combos, Cuban sandwiches, a steak sandwich and soup. The menu is ideal for a quick lunch break if you don’t have time to wait for a full course to be prepared.

For Caneda her favorite dish from the dinner menu transports her right back in time to the tastes of her childhood. “I like the Arroz con Pollo, it’s a classic chicken and rice dish,” she said. “It’s cooked in beer and saffron. It’s served in kind of a small paella dish and it has peas and carrots and it has half of a chicken in it and it’s just all those flavors of lunch at my grandmother’s house when I was a little girl or a big Sunday dinner.”

“The lechon, which is shredded pork is one of our most popular dishes here and of course all the side dishes like the sweet plantains, the tostones, our avocado salad comes with kind of a pineapple chutney, it’s fresh made with a champagne vinaigrette,” she said. “And people really like that as a fresh side to some of these heavier protein dishes.”

Stop into Caneda’s White Rooster for your own ultimate dining experience. The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.