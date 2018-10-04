Brielle Police join national movement to reduce fatalities

BRIELLE — The Brielle Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across the nation on Oct. 10 in an effort to combat motor vehicle fatalities, in recognition of Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day.

“Motorists in New Jersey and throughout the nation are asked to join a day-long effort designed to increase awareness about safe driving behaviors and keep the state’s roadways fatality free for one-day,” according to a press release from the Brielle Police Department.

Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day has added impact in the borough where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Brielle police hope this day will educate drivers and urge them to be more cautious on the road while operating their vehicles.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.