Algonquin Arts Theatre plans a renovation of its building

MANASQUAN — The Algonquin Arts Theatre is “growing up.” Officials of the Algonquin Board of Trustees said this will include rebranding, moving out of some rented spaces as well as designing and renovating the front of the building.

Eliot Colon, chairman of the Algonquin Arts Theatre Board of Trustees, said the board’s executive committee met and decided that the Algonquin should utilize its collective assets more efficiently to move forward successfully.

One of the big steps in this process will be moving out of some rented areas — specifically the box office on Main Street and the corporate office spaces.

Mr. Colon said about 80 percent of ticket sales are completed online, and there is more corporate office space rented by the theatre than there needs to be.

On top of that, he said state and federal funding of nonprofit art venues is being cut, as well as “several capital and repair projects being past due.”

All the while, Mr. Colon said, the theater office space is being underutilized.

