Victoria Valente

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
20 views

Victoria Valente, 76, of Hyde Park, New York, formerly of Elizabeth and Livingston, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2018, with her loving family by her side.

Victoria worked as an office manager for Con-Ov-Air Corp in East Brunswick for over 30 years. She moved to Hyde Park, New York to help her daughter