Victoria Valente, 76, of Hyde Park, New York, formerly of Elizabeth and Livingston, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2018, with her loving family by her side.
Victoria worked as an office manager for Con-Ov-Air Corp in East Brunswick for over 30 years. She moved to Hyde Park, New York to help her daughter
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)