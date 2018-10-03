Residents sound off on proposed marijuana dispensary

BRICK TOWNSHIP– A proposal to operate a marijuana dispensary and cultivation center on Adamston Road drew both opposition and support from neighbors and residents at a crowded information session held Oct. 2 at the municipal building .

Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Center [JSTHC], which would operate the facilities, presented a 94-page security plan, which includes 150 security cameras, security guards and vestibules to screen patients, to address some of the concerns of those opposing the dispensary, proposed at a former bank site.

“I don’t view this as a marijuana legalization issue, it’s a security issue,” a resident who identified himself as Michael, said during the question-and-answer portion of the meeting, adding that lives nearby.

“If anyone could tell me after googling marijuana dispensary robberies, could any one of you promise me that my little girl won’t be killed by a stray bullet coming through her window.”

His concerns echoed those of some other residents, who also worried about the value of their homes as well as potential robberies.

Other residents that live nearby voiced their support for the dispensary, saying that currently those in the state’s medical marijuana program have to travel over an hour to a dispensary. There are currently six dispensaries through the state, with the closest to Ocean and Monmouth counties located in Bellmawr and Woodbridge.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.