Eileen T. Donoghue

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
26 views

Eileen T. Donoghue, 88, of Spring Lake Heights, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at her home.

Born in New York, New York, Eileen lived in Uniondale, Long Island, and Bronx, New York, before moving to Spring Lake.

She was a parishioner of St. Catharine and St. Margaret Parish in Spring Lake. She worked