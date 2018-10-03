Donald G. Dingler

Donald Dingler, 47, of Manasquan, passed away to his Higher Power on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

Donald was raised in Teaneck and moved to Manasquan to follow his passion for fishing. It was there that he raised his family and formed many friendships.

Donald is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their three