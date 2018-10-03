Belmar won’t have to repay Sandy loan, feds say

BELMAR — Borough officials announced Tuesday that Belmar will not have to repay a $4.4 million federal loan it received in 2013 to help offset the costs of Superstorm Sandy.

According to Robbin Kirk, the borough’s chief financial officer, the loan received through the federal Community Disaster Loan [CDL] Program is being forgiven because of Belmar’s satisfaction of criteria designed to assure that the money was used to keep municipal taxes or fees from rising as a result of the 2012 storm.

The federal decision was confirmed on Wednesday by Kevin Sullivan, a spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA], who told The Coast Star that the loan forgiveness includes “full cancellation of the loaned funds, as well as any interest accrued.”

Borough Auditor Chuck Fallon told the borough council on Tuesday night that the federal formula that determines “whether you have to pay it back or not, worked out in your favor and they are satisfied that you used the money for the right purpose.”

In compliance with the goals of the federal loan program, she said, Belmar used the money to avoid burdening borough taxpayers with the costs of recovery.