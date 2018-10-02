Worker hit by vehicle in Point Boro accident

POINT PLEASANT — An early morning motor vehicle accident on Rte. 88 caused a waste management employee to be transported to the hospital, law enforcement officials stated Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, the unidentified 27-year-old male worker, of Lakewood, was transported in stable condition to the trauma unit at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune via a MONOC helicopter .

A preliminary investigation into the accident revealed the employee suffered leg injuries as a result of being hit by car while collecting trash on the county highway.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 88 when the accident occurred. The incident took place around 5:37 a.m. Oct. 2, in the area of 924 Route 88.

In addition to striking the worker, authorities stated the driver struck the rear of the garbage truck, pinning him between the vehicle and the truck.

According to the release, the 28-year-old unidentified male driver, of Point Pleasant, suffered minor injuries during the accident and refused medical attention.

A Nixle alert sent out by the department stated that Route 88 was closed to westbound traffic at Oakland Street and closed to eastbound traffic at Borden Avenue due to the accident.

The Point Pleasant First Aid and Point Pleasant Fire Department responded to assist in the motor vehicle crash.

Anyone with information about the motor vehicle crash can contact Officer Kevin Aurin at 732-892-0060.

