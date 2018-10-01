Walter Richard Edick Jr.

Walter Richard Edick Jr., 83, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick Township.

Born in Manasquan, Walter was a lifelong resident. He was a teacher and coach on the Marlboro, Howell and more recently in the Manasquan Public School system for many years, totaling 40 years