Ribbon cutting Thursday for first reconstructed Greenbriar home

BRICK TOWNSHIP- Two months ago, over 100 homes on Markham Road in Greenbriar I were underwater after a torrential rainfall over a few hours.

Two months later, the first home has been reconstructed.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, Mayor John Ducey is expected to cut the ribbon at 10 Markham Road, the first home to be reconstructed after the storm.

Immediately after the storm homeowners were forced to gut their homes with help from volunteers with local and national organizations.

Gov. Phil Murphy visited Greenbriar just days after the flooding and was met by residents demanding aid and assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

Many residents in Greenbriar I blamed the newly constructed Exit 91 Parkway interchange for worsening flood conditions, with township officials demanding the county and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority conduct an independent investigation.

The county is currently conducting an independent investigation of whether construction of the interchange worsened flooding.

