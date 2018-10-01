Mildred C. Applegate

Mildred C. Applegate, 64, of Spring Lake, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her family by her side.

Mildred was born and raised in Asbury Park and had moved to Spring Lake in the late 1960’s, and graduated from Manasquan High School in 1973.

Mildred