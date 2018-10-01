Information session slated for proposed marijuana grow center in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP- Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Care [JSTHC] will be holding an information session on a proposed marijuana dispensary and cultivation center on Adamston Road on Oct. 2.
The meeting will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the municipal complex, 401 Chambersbridge Road.
According to the New Jersey Board of Health, JSTHC is one of 146 applicants from around the state that have submitted an application to open a medical marijuana dispensary. In July, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state is seeking six new applicants to operate medicinal marijuana dispensaries. Those dispensaries would be evenly distributed between the northern, central and southern regions of the state.
The state currently has six dispensaries, the most recent one opened in June in Secaucus.
According to the company’s website, the center would be located at 385 Adamston Road, currently the site of a bank.
“A state of the art 48,000 square foot building will be home to our Cultivation Center, constructed expeditiously, located behind the former bank and fenced separately,” the website says, stating that a 24 hour on-site, multi-phase security made up of staff, third party private security, surveillance cameras, and inventory tracking software “will ensure safety and regulatory compliance.”
The area is located off Mantoloking Road in the eastern part of Brick.
Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Care is co-owned by Anne M. Davis and Karen Medlin. Ms. Davis is the principal in the Anne Davis law firm on Brick Boulevard, and executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws in New Jersey.
