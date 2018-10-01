Information session slated for proposed marijuana grow center in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP- Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Care [JSTHC] will be holding an information session on a proposed marijuana dispensary and cultivation center on Adamston Road on Oct. 2.

The meeting will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the municipal complex, 401 Chambersbridge Road.

According to the New Jersey Board of Health, JSTHC is one of 146 applicants from around the state that have submitted an application to open a medical marijuana dispensary. In July, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state is seeking six new applicants to operate medicinal marijuana dispensaries. Those dispensaries would be evenly distributed between the northern, central and southern regions of the state.

The state currently has six dispensaries, the most recent one opened in June in Secaucus.

According to the company’s website, the center would be located at 385 Adamston Road, currently the site of a bank.