Celeste V. Kwartek

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
22 views

Celeste V. Kwartek, age 90, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Sept. 29, 2018 at Ocean Medical Center.

She was born in Jersey City and lived all her life in Point Pleasant.

Celeste graduated with a bachelor’s in mathematics and a minor in english from Caldwell College, now known as Caldwell University