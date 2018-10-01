Albert John Janssen

Albert John Janssen, born June 1, 1933, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2018.

He was veteran of the United States Army, a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great- grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Joan Adele; his sister Gloria Koglin; his son Cliff and his wife Penny; his son