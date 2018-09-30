Four injuries reported in motor vehicle accident on Herbertsville Road

BRICK TOWNSHIP- Four people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of head injuries and chest pains following an accident involving two motor vehicles on Herbertsville Road.

According to the Brick Township Police Department, a 2013 Chrysler traveling southbound between Sally Ike and Thiele roads was attempting to turn left into a driveway at 561 Herbertsville Road when it was struck by a 2015 white Ford Explorer traveling north at 2:08 p.m. on Saturday.

Both vehicles carried two passengers.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for minor injuries to her chest, foot and knee. The passenger sustained a head injury and was transported by Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services along with MONOC paramedics to Jersey Shore University Trauma Center for evaluation and treatment, according to the police department.

The driver of the Ford complained of chest pains, while his passenger complained of chest and side pain. Both were transported to Ocean Medical Center in Brick by Brick Township Police EMS and Lakewood Township EMS.

