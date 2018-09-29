Point Boro suffers second-half collapse in Neptune loss

POINT BEACH — The Point Boro football team fell short in the second half in a 24-21 loss to Neptune at Memorial Sports Complex in Neptune on Saturday.

After the Panthers fumbled the ball twice and allowed three touchdown passes in the second half, the Fliers were tied at 21-21 after being down 13-0 at halftime.

The game came down to the final play when Neptune’s Kevin Clohosey nailed a 25-yard field goal with no time remaining, securing Boro’s second loss of the season.

Neptune stayed true to the passing game in the third and fourth quarter, accumulating 150 yards through the air. Fliers quarterback Nino Bua finished 5-for-11 for 190 yards and three touchdowns. All his touchdown passes were to Raven Joseph.

Penalties cost Boro with three holding colds in the first half.

Senior quarterback Garrett Romer led the Panthers offense with 11 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown. Senior slot back Kyle Komanitsky had five carries for 53 yards and one touchdown. He also had a 88-yard kickoff return.

Senior slot back Bobby Coooper ended the game with seven carries for 60 yards and one touchdown. The Panthers gained 52 yards in the second half after putting up 162 in the first two quarters.

The Panthers drop to 2-2 on the season while Neptune moves up to 2-2.

