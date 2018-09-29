Point Beach’s Pellerito reaches 100th career win

BAY HEAD — The Point Beach girls tennis team won its first match of the season Wednesday afternoon, defeating Keansburg, 4-1. Head coach Kim Pellerito also hit a special milestone in the victory, earning her 100th career win.

“To get this win means a lot, it got me to 100 and it is a step in the right direction as a team,” Pellerito said. “It moves us forward and I’m just happy to get here.”

Sealing the 100th win for her head coach was senior Rachel Balunis taking a match point in third singles, 6-2, 6-1.

“We’ve been working really hard and we definitely deserve this win and Ms. P definitely deserves this win, so I’m happy to give that to her,” Balunis said.

