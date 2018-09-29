Keansburg’s passing game is too much for Beach

POINT BEACH — Point Beach could not stop Keansburg’s air attack in a 32-0 loss at Donald T. Fioretti Field on Friday.

The Titans senior quarterback, Liam Riecks went 7-for-9 for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

“We just got beat deep,” head coach Frank Papalia said. “Some of it is a speed issue, we just didn’t have the speed that they had, they were able to run past us.”

Keansburg did not waste any time with Rieks completing a 47-yard pass to Nasir Williams. The Titans drove the ball downfield for four more plays before Patrick Beltran ran for 16 yard touchdown.

Keansburg led Beach 6-0 with 6:37 remaining in the game and the Titans never slowed down.

“We have to rush the passer a little better and help ourselves out,” Papalia said. “From my standpoint, we just have to find the right scheme to help ourselves in that situation.”

The Gulls offense struggled throughout the night with Jason Sherlock carrying the ball 17 times for 23.5 yards before being ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter. Sophomore Jeff Wall stepped in at quarterback until he went down late in the fourth quarter, forcing junior Aidan Conway to step in.

“It’s next man up, he [Sherlock] could have rolled his ankle,” Papalia said. “I am proud of both those guys [Wall and Conway].”

Junior Matt Vinsko ran a season-high, seven carries for 14 yards. Junior Liam Buday finished with a team-high 37 yards off 12 carries.

The offense fumbled the ball four times as well. Although Beach is 0-4, Papalia’s message remains the same.

“I told them ‘This is what men do, you are what you do and we are going to get up i the morning, we are going to watch film, we are going to lift,’” Papalia said. “ These kids only get one opportunity to do this and we are going to make the most of it.”

[more_OS_nw]