Crimson Knights shut out Marlboro, 28-0

WALL — The Wall football team shut out its second opponent of the season after dispatching Marlboro, 28-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Knight running game wore down the Mustangs all afternoon. Three Wall players had at least 80 rushing yards on the afternoon.

The special teams unit also came up with a blocked punt that was recovered for a touchdown.

With the win, Wall improved its record to 3-1 on the season and moved one step closer to clinching a spot in the Group 3 playoffs.