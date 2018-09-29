Brick Township holds off Middletown North for division win

MIDDLETOWN – The Brick Township football team held off Middletown North Friday night in a Colonial division matchup 21-14.

Brick took an early 21-0, lead at the half, but Middletown North refused to give up as they scored two touchdowns in the second half, one coming in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

With one minute remaining, the Lions had an onside kick, but Brick’s Richie Tallmadge recovered the ball, allowing the Dragons to move to 3-1 on the season.

“I was just thinking, don’t drop it,” Tallmadge said. “The ball was coming slow and I just had to make the play, I just dove on the ball and got it.”

Before Middletown North’s second touchdown, the Lions were facing a 4th and long, but a face mask penalty called on Brick gave Middletown North a fresh set of downs and an opportunity to score.

“We had a few mistakes in the end that let them back in the game, with the face mask, but we just kept playing and hustling on the field and that’s what allowed us to win,” Tallmadge added.

In the first half, Brick controlled the game, beginning with their opening drive that took all but three plays and 30 seconds before junior running back Joe Armooh scored his first varsity touchdown off a six-yard run.

“I was just confident, [Jimmy] Leblo leads the offense well and our offensive line was doing their job and when they do that big plays happen,” Armooh said.

The junior ran his second touchdown in the second quarter off a one-yard run, while Leblo squeezed his way past the defensive line in the first to score off a 15-yard run, while he finished with just 110 yards in the first half and finished with 143.

The Dragons secondary had a strong day bringing in three interceptions by defensive backs, Jimmy Leblo, Cole Groschel and Mike McGuigan — all three Dragons ran the ball back into Lion territory.

Senior quarterback Leblo scored the additional touchdown for Brick off a 15-yard keeper. Leblo led the Dragons on the ground in the first half, finishing with a touchdown and 110 yards in two quarters and 134 total rushing yards.

Brick’s next game will be home on Friday, Oct. 5, as they take on division leader Rumson-Fair Haven at 7 p.m. If the Dragons come out with a win over the Bulldogs, the two teams will share the inaugural Colonial division title.

