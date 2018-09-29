Brick Memorial stuns the Shore with win over St. John Vianney

HOLMDEL – The Brick Memorial football team upset St. John Vianney in a strong road win Friday night, 31-21.

The Mustangs were down 21-18 in the final stretch of the game until junior Anthony Albanese ran for a 35-yard touchdown to give Memorial the 24-21 lead after a failed extra point attempt.

Memorial then recovered their own onside kick, scoring with seven minutes left to go. St. John Vianney threatened to score in the final minutes, but Memorial’s defense held them off for the division win.

Memorial is now 2-3 on the season and will host Middletown North in another division matchup Friday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.