Big plays lead Manasquan to 27-7 win over Monmouth Regional

TINTON FALLS – The Manasquan football team used a familiar pattern to defeat Monmouth Regional 27-7 on Saturday at the Falcons’ field.

The Warriors used the combination of a few big plays, a steady running game and a stingy defense to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Manasquan will host Colts Neck on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

It was the combination of seniors Rashid Tuddles and Canyon Birch who had the highlight plays for Manasquan for the second week in a row.

Tuddles set the first touchdown of the game up with a 52-yard interception return and would later add a run of 76 yards, which set up another short touchdown run by Birch. It marked the second week in a row Tuddles had a run of over 50 yards.

Birch who scored on a kickoff return and a long run touchdown run last week, had three touchdowns against Monmouth Regional, the longest coming from 41-yards out. Birch and Tuddles combined to score all four Warrior touchdowns and each had over 100 yards rushing against the Falcons.

