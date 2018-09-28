Officials defend police department following racism charges

WALL TOWNSHIP — Several Wall officials spoke out in defense of the township and its police department Wednesday night, reacting to the filing of two lawsuits alleging racial discrimination by a former officer and a suspended dispatcher.

“We will vigorously defend against these lawsuits and take whatever steps necessary to make sure the truth is told,” Township Attorney Sean T. Kean said at the township committee meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Committeeman Carl Braun said, “I’m extremely proud of our police department. Anybody can sue for anything.”

Committeeman Dominick DiRocco referred to the township’s $40 million budget and said, “Unfortunately … a lot of people look to dislodge that money any way they can.”

Former police officer Suresh Madhavan, an Indian American, and Nicholas Curcio, a suspended dispatcher who describes himself having olive-toned skin, filed separate lawsuits in state Superior Court.

Mr. Madhavan, a Wall police officer from 2003 to 2016, alleges that unnamed sergeants referred to black people by the “N-word” and as “spooks,” “monkeys” and “animals.”

Mr. Curcio alleges he was subjected to a daily barrage of slurs by supervisors and officers who used the “N-word” and posted racist, homophobic and vulgar images in the department.

At the meeting, Township Administrator Jeffry L. Bertrand said the township will track down the person or persons who posted the drawings.

“I will tell you that we will not stop until we found out who the author of those pictures was… We take it very seriously,” Mr. Bertrand said.

