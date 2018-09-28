Holly Club of Sea Girt to hold Annual Luncheon and Boutique

SEA GIRT — The Holly Club of Sea Girt will hold its annual fundraiser luncheon and boutique at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Spring Lake Bath and Tennis Club located at 1 Jersey Ave. in Spring Lake.

Tickets are $40 and can be reserved by calling Nancy at 732-974-2535. The deadline for reservations is Sept. 26.

The proceeds raised from the luncheon will help award scholarships to local graduating high school seniors next year.

The Holly Club’s boutique will have many homemade items and baked goods on display along with a 50/50 raffle and various themed baskets for raffle.

The featured presentation for the program will be a musical group, part of “Sentimental Journey,” which will give a program full of music and nostalgia. The trio features Altha Morton, vocalist, Curt Morton on saxophone , and Brian Hall on keyboard and trumpet. They play music selections from the 1930s and 40s and beyond to present a unified theme.

The Holly Club each year looks forward to continuing its support for the Borough of Sea Girt by contributing to the lighthouse’s maintenance of the grounds, floral arrangements for the weekend Sunday tours, and decorating for Christmas for the annual lighthouse Christmas party. The club also maintains and supplies the planters on the boardwalk each Summer.

Community outreach includes flower arranging at the Preferred Care in Wall each month with the residents and the group’s arrangements are often used to decorate the facility’s dining area.

