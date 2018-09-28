Beach police focus on railroad crossing risk

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two of the borough’s heavily traveled railroad crossings were the focus of increased surveillance this week as the police department took part in a national initiative aimed at promoting safety at rail crossings.

Officers were stationed near the at-grade-crossings on Arnold Avenue adjacent to the Point Pleasant Beach Train Station and on Route 35 near the southern end of Ocean Avenue.

“I chose those two crossings because that’s where we see the most traffic on a regular basis and year-round as well,” said Capt. Matthew Duffy of the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department.

Throughout the day on Sept. 25, officers locally, and throughout the state, were stationed near railroad crossings to provide extra enforcement and surveillance in an effort to keep the rail crossings safe.

Operation Clear Track is part of the observance of Rail Safety Week in the United States and Canada, running from Sept. 23 to 29.

“Rail Safety Week underscores Operation Lifesaver’s mission to reduce collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway/rail crossings and prevent trespassing on or near railroad tracks,” according to a news release from Operation Lifesaver.

“It’s my understanding that approximately 23 law enforcement organizations are participating across the state in Operation Clear Track,” said Carol Steckbeck, consultant for Operation Lifesaver, the nonprofit that carries out the national initiative.

According to Capt. Duffy, an issue that has been prevalent in regard to railroad safety is pedestrians trespassing on the tracks.

“I picked Arnold Avenue because it seems like our busiest crossing … the officer checked for any people trespassing on the tracks from Arnold Avenue down to Broadway because we’ve had some recent issues with that,” said Capt. Duffy.

