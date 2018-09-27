Mountz to share Spanish teacher with Wall school district

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Board of Education entered a shared services agreement with the Wall Township Board of Education for a Spanish teacher, approved by Spring Lake Monday night.

The $13,500 shared service agreement with Wall is for Melissa Frees, who will provide middle school Spanish instruction for one class for the rest of the 2018-19 school year, the agenda states.

This agreement stems from having too many students in one Spanish class. For instance, an eighth-grade Spanish class has 31 students, which Melissa Foy, of Villa Parkway, raised a concern about at the prior board meeting.

Wall Township will remain Ms. Frees’ primary employer. She will leave Wall at 2 p.m. and get to Mountz at 2:17 p.m. to teach one class per day.

Superintendent and Principal Raymond Boccuti said he reached out to the Manasquan School District about the arrangement as well, but it would be much harder to arrange because of the high school’s new schedule.

This is not the district’s first shared services agreement. The school board has a current agreement with Monmouth Beach for shared services of Denise McCarthy, the school business administrator, as well as providing shared services with the Avon-By-The-Sea School District for special education.

“We have made a commitment to try to do as much as possible with shared services,” Mr. Boccuti said.

